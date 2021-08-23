One Good Thing: A new claim to fame for Helen DeVos Children's Hospital

Helen DeVos Children's now has a designation no other hospital in West Michigan can claim.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live. One of Grand Rapids' most iconic hospitals has gained an important designation.

Helen DeVos Children's Hospital is now verified as a Level One Children's Surgery Center by the American College of Surgeons Children's Surgery Verification Quality Improvement Program.

They are the only West Michigan hospital with that verification. Standards required for the designation include staffing, training facility infrastructure and protocols for care. There's a site visit required after application. That's done by a group of experienced children's surgeons, anesthesiologists and nurses. They review everything, including outcome data.

"Being a Level 1 Children's Surgery Center means parents and caregivers can take comfort in knowing that Helen DeVos Children's Hospital has expert surgeons, anesthesiologists, nurses, radiologists, intensivists and all other staff to care for the most complex pediatric surgical patients, from premature babies to teenagers," says Dr. Hossain Marandi, president of Helen DeVos Children's Hospital

One Good Thing and congrats to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital for this new verification.

