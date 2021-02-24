One Good Thing: Black History Month through Paisley's eyes

She's learning about her Black heritage in an interactive way.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Knowing and accepting who you are as a person can be a complex process. And it's harder for some than others.

One West Michigan mother is using Black History Month in an extraordinary way to make sure her daughter knows how extraordinary she is.

Kamala Harris, the first Black woman elected to the White House, gave young Black girls someone with whom they can relate and emulate.

"I was learning about how, with biracial children, it's sometimes hard for them to have a sense of self identity," said Taylor Trotter.

As a single white mother of a bi-racial daughter, Taylor is making a conscious effort to make sure five-year-old Paisley is able to know, identify and love the part of her that doesn't necessarily surround her.

"Have her love herself for who God made her to be, not just who the world sees her as — every part of herself," Taylor said.

For the past three years, every day during Black History Month, mother and daughter find a different Black person to honor. Both historical and contemporary. The lessons, however, aren't just of the most well-known figures. But, also, those whose names and faces aren't as easily identifiable.

"This is an opportunity to educated — not just Paisley — but educate the community on people who deserve to be shouted out and say, 'hey, this is awesome, look what you did.'"

Taylor has also made sure to include those lost to police violence...

"I didn't want to send her into the world being blindsided by racism and how the world or others may perceive her."

At the end of every month, two things happen. First: all the pictures are compiled into a book.

"We don't just learn about them in February and stop."

And after embodying dozens of remarkable Black people both past and present, the final picture of the month is of the person whom Taylor most wants her daughter, Paisley, to know, identify and love: herself.

"History isn't just things that are happening in the past. It's things that are currently happening. And whatever you do is going to make your little mark on history. Whether it's in your everyday life or whether it's monumental."

Paisley and her mom, Taylor, get today's one good thing. Taylor, by the way, has all of the photos on her Facebook page.

