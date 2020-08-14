One Good Thing: Interns launch non-profit's 5K

The GVSU students struggled to find an internship during the pandemic. Then they found one and are helping a good cause.

ALLENDALE, Michigan — Time for One Good Thing, someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live.

Internships have been tough to come by during the pandemic. But two GVSU students found one. And they're making the most of it for a good cause.

Danielle Biber and Aliya Elenbaas are putting together a virtual 5K for Blue Bird Cancer Retreats. Blue Bird is a non-profit committed to supporting cancer patients. The two wanted to do something a little different than a golf outing... something that was healthy. In two weeks, they launched a website, Facebook event page, racked 46 participants, and have already raised more than $1,400.

Danielle, says, "It's nice to know you are doing something for someone. And to know you are raising the funds to help them just find the joy in life again."

Aliya says, "It's been great being able to enhance the lives of people in such a small, little way doing a virtual 5K, especially during this time of COVID, letting people do something with their loved ones and friends that they might not always be able to do on an everyday basis."

You can register until August 22nd by going HERE. Or you can search Blue Bird Retreats on Facebook. For their virtual 5K they helped create in their hard-to-find internship, Danielle and Aliya get today's One Good Thing.

