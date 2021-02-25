One Good Thing: Kids clearing the hydrant

It's a tradition at a West Michigan elementary school.

Time for One Good Thing -- someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live. Today we want to recognize a group of kids helping out their neighbors and their city.

Pictured here is the twitter feed from Grandville Public Schools. They captured a few students who grabbed some shovels and cleared out some hydrants on Navaho Street after a particularly big snowfall. They're sixth graders and the elementary school down the street.

The twitter post reads, "Each winter, South sixth graders keep the hydrants clear on Navaho Street and around the school. This project was inspired by Mayor Maas and his Snow Angels, who remove snow around bus stops."

They finish off with a few hashtags: #communityservice, #weareGrandville, and #shineondawgs.

Indeed. Those Grandville South sixth graders get today's One Good Thing. They're saving a neighbor from breaking their back and - potentially - a home from going up in a fire. Good job, kids.

If you have a One Good Thing you'd like to submit - someone or something that makes West Michigan a good place to live - email me with your photos and-or video at OneGoodThing@13OnYourSide.com.

