Walk across the country for fallen heroes stops in West Michigan

Carry The Load is a 20,000-mile relay across 48 states. The Michigan portion of the relay continues Friday and Saturday.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the afternoon sun covered downtown, a few dozen people enjoyed their last few minutes of shade provided by the trees at Veterans Memorial Park. For these folks, a warm day was about to get a little warmer. But they believe it's worth it.

The crowd took a group photo, and then at the stroke of 6 p.m. they were off.

This group was part of a 20,000-mile national relay across 48 states called Carry The Load. The purpose of the event is to "restore the true purpose of Memorial Day."

"We are a non-profit organization and that connects everyday Americans to the sacrifices that have been made for this country, whether it be by the military or first responders," said Colton Morrow who serves as a relay manager for the Midwest leg of the relay.

"The sacrifices that have been made in this country need to be remembered and not forgotten. That's very important, because freedom is not free."

Many of the people walking in the relay wear backpacks bearing the names of fallen heroes - literally carrying their load, and sharing their stories with whoever they meet along the way.

"I carry my partner on the ambulance, Eric Hill. He was a great man and a lifelong friend of our family, and he passed away so I carry him on my vest every time I walk," Morrow said.

"We have a saying that says you die two deaths: one when you take your last breath, and that's inevitable. And the second time is when the last person says your name for the last time. And these heroes do not deserve to die that second death."

In addition to the stop at Veterans Memorial Park, Carry The Load also made other stops in Portage, Kalamazoo, Grandville, Walker and Grand Rapids on Thursday. Friday, they'll be headed to Lansing, East Lansing, Stockbridge, Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti. In Saturday they'll be in the Detroit area.

You can follow the entire Midwest Relay on Carry The Load's website. The organization encourages people to come out, walk, and keep telling the stories of American heroes.

Carry The Load also has an educational program for young people called Carry The Flag.

"It's a program to teach kids on how to fold the flag, what the colors mean, what the stars are, and about sacrifice and patriotism," Morrow said.

