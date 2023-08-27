Training help for your reactive dog in West Michigan

Animal shelters say the number one reason animals are abandoned or surrendered is financial hardship. The second is behavioral issues.

Animal shelters say the number one reason animals are abandoned or surrendered to a shelter is financial hardship.

The second is behavioral issues.

That’s where training comes in and there are a lot of trainers in West Michigan that can help.

Is your dog triggered by other dogs, delivery drivers, or fast-moving vehicles?

Then you may have a reactive dog.

“Lots of people refer to reactivity and they'll often use it interchangeably with the word aggression. In my field, we think of reactivity as meaning a dog reacts to something a stimulus, often that's by barking, lunging, snapping, nipping, or biting," Jenn Gavin head trainer, 'A Pleasant Dog, said.

That’s where expert dog trainers like the staff at ‘A Pleasant Dog’ in Grand Rapids come in.

"If we have a dog who has predictable triggers that are manageable in that home or the community, and they're not biting at a dangerous level, very often those dogs can be safely managed in the home," Gavin said.

Training is a valuable resource that can keep families together and out of a shelter.

"If you have a pet and you have a new baby, for example, and your pet and your new baby are just not meshing well together, that doesn't mean that your dog necessarily must come to the animal shelter. There is some work that can be done through behaviorists, but also, there's always an option to try to rehome your dog without having to come to the animal shelter," Angela Hollinshead, Executive Director, Kent County Animal Shelter, said.

And if finances are holding you back from seeking a dog trainer?

“Most positive reinforcement trainers are somewhere within the scope of someone's budget, even if it's just to get one session to learn how to manage the dog. You don't necessarily have to train to an elite level to be able to help your dog live a happy and fulfilling life and to be able to help you manage your dog safely," Gavin said.

A pleasant dog uses evidence based proven training techniques.

Utilizing treats, toys, and praise when they see something uncomfortable like another dog walking across the street to teach them a new behavior.

“It is not appropriate to use correction, force, pain, shock, or even the scare tactics like yelling, spraying using a can of pennies to suppress the reaction, because all that does is suppress the outward signs that your dog is fearful and kick the can down the road in little ways," Gavin said.

If you don’t want to take your pet to a shelter, consider getting professional help.

And remember, reactive dogs are good dogs too.

'A Pleasant Dog' offers a scholarship program for underserved communities.

West Michigan shelters have information about dog training and other resources that could keep your pet in the home.

