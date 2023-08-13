Meet the 'veggie valets' at the Muskegon Farmers Market

The 'veggie valets' make eating healthy more convenient with free service at the Muskegon Farmers Market.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — At the Muskegon Farmer’s Market, you can find a wide variety of things from produce, meat, baked goods, crafts, and so much more.

But did you know you can have your purchases delivered by a personal attendant right to your car?

It’s all thanks to a free service and two volunteers.

Meet Sam Booker and Dennis Childers, they’re the veggie valets of the Muskegon Farmer’s Market.

“This is a free service by the farmer’s market. And it's just, it's free. A lot of people don't think it's free. They think it's hidden charged stuff. It's a free service, and we enjoy doing it,” Booker said.

If you need assistance the veggie valets will transport your heavy purchases right to your car.

Vendors at the farmers market came up with the idea about seven years ago.

"The community really enjoys them. So, it helps our shoppers who are here, so they don't have to make so many trips to their cars," Ann Meisch, Muskegon City Clerk, said.

Sam and Dennis both heard about the opportunity through Volunteer Dental.

“I think I had broken my dentures. And I was trying to get them fixed. If you get volunteer hours and you get your dental work free," Childers said.

Even after getting dental work done they continue to come to the market every Saturday.

“Helping the people get to their cars and stuff. And you just have a little chit chats with them. Somebody knows something. You know, where you used to work as who you work with? As you know, it's a small-town thing," Booker said.

And the best part of the job?

“People, meeting new people," Childers said.

If you happen to be at the Muskegon Farmer’s Market and need help look for the veggie valets

The Muskegon Summer Farmer’s Market runs through the end of November.

