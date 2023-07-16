Women Welders are breaking stereotypes thanks to GRCC program

Welding is a skill that takes preparation, precision, and power.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids Community College program is transforming lives and helping women explore new opportunities.

GRCC’s Metallica scholars bootcamp teaches valuable skills in the field of welding an in-demand career here in West Michigan.

Qualities shared by all three of these inspiring women.

“You see welding in hospitals in gas pipelining you see welding everywhere, buildings construction, like all of the buildings that we are in, there’s somewhere that’s welded," Brianna Lampe, a pipe welder, said.

Lampe is not only a graduate of GRCC’s welding program but it’s her profession and she is the assistant instructor for the class typically dominated by men.

“It was kind of cool to have guys be somewhat intimidated, because they look at a woman, they're like, oh, they can't do what we can do when I see that I can weld then they're like, oh, she can, she's got something going for her," Lampe said.

Cheyenne Belonga is practicing her welds using a MiG gun to melt metal onto metal.

“I thought it would be interesting because I heard Metallica, I do listen to them because of her. And then just figured, you know, why not?” Belonga said.

She saw an email about the program and told her mom Tanya Contreras about it.

“The email actually was titled women can be welders to, I believe that's what it says something or something to that effect. So, I was like, heck, yeah, let's do this," Contreras said.

Driven by the desire to breakdown gender stereotypes the duo went through the course together calling it an art form.

“You're like transforming this metal into something else. So that's like what appeals to me is like, I change that made it to this. I love that," Contreras said.

Mother and daughter have nothing but praise for their instructors.

“I think that was one of the best things is that they made me feel comfortable. Yeah, even with my mistakes," Belonga said.

Although the pair have completed the program and are not ready to change careers yet they’re interested in learning more about the industry.

A business Lampe hopes more young women will one day pursue.

“You're a lot more powerful than you think. So just go for it," Lampe said.

It’s a hard work and a big leap but one you won’t regret.

GRCC was one of the first colleges to receive a Metallica scholars grant from the legendary band and its partners.

To learn more we have link to more information click, here.

