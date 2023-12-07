Stop the summer slide by reading with cats

Shelter staff say it's a great opportunity for kids to keep up on their reading skills. Plus, it helps socialize the cats and educate kids about pet adoption.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Parents can still help their child stop the summer slide in fun ways, like reading with adoptable furry friends.

A local animal shelter is hosting a summer Reading with Cats event Wednesday. This program is available through mid-August.

If you can't make it out on Wednesday, there are still plenty of chances to read with cats—and maybe even find a new best friend.

Second Chance Cats of West Michigan in Grand Rapids is hosting the event.

Shelter staff say it's a great opportunity for kids to keep up on their reading skills. Plus, it helps educate children about pet adoption. And the cats get more socialized, which makes them ready for a forever home.

They say the cats really put kids at ease.

"I think it just kind of allows the kids to be who they are and just feel comfortable. Sometimes it's easier to read to a cat than in front of a whole classroom of other children because that can be nerve racking," said Laura Moody, Executive Director of Second Chance Cats of West Michigan.

If your child doesn't feel like reading, they don't have to. They can color and play games with the cats instead.

The program is free but there's a $10 suggested donation. All of the money goes right back to caring for the animals.

There's no time limit and you don't have to register.

Reading with Cats is from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the animal shelter located at 1120 Knapp Street in Grand Rapids.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.