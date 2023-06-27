With the Fourth of July right around the corner, the Kent County Animal Shelter is sharing some fireworks tips for pet owners.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Animal Shelter (KCAS) is sharing some tips for pet owners ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

Over the next week, you and your pets will be seeing and hearing fireworks around West Michigan in celebration of the holiday.

Some pets do not react well to the loud sounds and bright lights of the fireworks, but KCAS has shared some things you can do to help your pets get through firework displays safely.

“Fourth of July is difficult for pets who struggle with anxiety,” said Angela Hollinshead, KCAS Director. “We want to make sure pet owners know what to do in case their animal becomes anxious, who to call if their pet goes missing, or if they see stray animals.”

KCAS is providing these fireworks tips for cat and dog owners:

Keep your pet indoors during fireworks to prevent them from running away.

Walk your dog during the daylight hours so you can keep them inside at night when people are most likely to use fireworks.

If you know your dog has a hard time with fireworks, talk to your veterinarian about medications that might be able to help with their anxiety.

Make sure your pet has access to a comfortable place to hide and do not try to move them from their hiding space as this can cause additional stress.

Muffle the sound of fireworks by closing all window and doors. You can also turn on music or the television to help soften the jarring noises.

Consider staying indoors with your pets to offer them comfort and reassurance.

Make sure your animals have an ID tag or chip in case they get lost and ensure the information connected to your pets’ microchip is up to date.

KCAS also suggests that pet owners register their pets with Petco Love Lost in case their pet runs away. The website uses facial recognition software to match missing pets with ones that people find.

If your pet does get loose during the fireworks, KCAS recommends that you:

Post found pets to local Facebook groups and Nextdoor, or

Hang flyers in the area where the animal was found.

If you see a lost animal, you can also call Kent County Sheriff’s Animal Control at (616) 632-7310.

In Kent County, fireworks are legally allowed to be used on July 3 through July 5. Some cities will have additional time restrictions on fireworks use.

