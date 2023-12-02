Newborn puppy survives being born in freezing cold thanks to a kind family

The family found the puppy and her mom on their porch and called Pound Buddies.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A newborn puppy, born in the freezing cold, was able to survive thanks to a kind family and a West Michigan animal shelter.

Pound Buddies received a call on Jan. 27 from a family who said a dog and her baby were huddled up on their porch. The shelter sent a team to retrieve the dogs. The team was able to approach them using hot dogs and put them in a vehicle next to the heater.

The mama dog has since been named Olive and the puppy has been named Uno. Caretakers at Pound Buddies were concerned Olive wouldn't be able to nurse Uno due to her malnourishment, but their recovery is going well.

"As soon as we got her in and got her warmed up and dried, she started nursing right away" says Pound Buddies Executive Director Lana Carson. "We've been keeping a very close eye on her not knowing if we had to supplement this. But she has been doing a great job. She's had adequate milk."

As for Uno, Carson says she's growing well.

"And the baby, she's a little chunky monkey, she's kept a full belly," says Carson.

Pound Buddies says it will be about six to eight weeks before Olive and Uno will be ready for adoption. But in the meantime, they're in good hands at Pound Buddies.

You can see what other dogs are available for adoption by visiting Pound Buddies' website.

