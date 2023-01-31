A look inside Norton Shores home where 80 dogs were seized in animal neglect case

Police and three different animal rescue organizations seized the large group of dogs from the Norton Shores home. Building inspectors later deemed it unlivable.

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — Authorities are sharing an inside look at a home deemed unlivable that contained nearly 80 dogs.

The Norton Shores Police Department shared video of the rescue effort, working with Pound Buddies, Harbor Humane Society and Glen Park Animal Hospital.

The investigation into animal neglect started when Pound Buddies director Lana Carson received several complaints from people who had adopted dogs from Cober Rescue and said the dogs were sick or in poor health.

The anonymous tipster sent in photos of the deplorable living conditions dozens of dogs were subjected to.

The threat of distemper with many of the dogs inside that home concerned law enforcement and health officials.

Once the police department secured a search warrant, authorities and volunteers found the dogs in unsanitary and overcrowded conditions.

In total, authorities rescued 78 dogs from the home and brought them to Pound Buddies to get checked medically and for temporary placement.

More than 50 of those dogs are now recovering at Pound Buddies while Norton Shores Police continue the investigation.

Later on, the Norton Shores Building Division later inspected the home and deemed it unfit for occupancy.

Lisa Cober is in custody on a preliminary charge of animal neglect, the Norton Shores Police Department told 13 ON YOUR SIDE.

