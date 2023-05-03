'MOM cubed' | Pregnancy announcement at Hamilton Middle School trips up math teacher

A Hamilton Middle School paraprofessional announced her pregnancy to a math teacher and his class in an exponentially fitting way.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — A mathematical-themed pregnancy announcement at a Hamilton Community School caught a math teacher off guard.

Merry Porter, a paraprofessional at Hamilton Middle School, made the announcement during a math class where she helps supports students.

Mr. Duane Bosma was teaching his second hour math class when Porter came into the classroom wearing a shirt that said "MOM³."

At first, Bosma didn't understand the meaning of the shirt until he asked Porter how many kids she had. Once she replied with two, he quickly figured out what the shirt meant.

The teacher and his students erupted in applause and congratulations.

You can watch a video of the announcement here:

