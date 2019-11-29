KENTWOOD, Mich. — The Kentwood Police are working with more than 60 local business owners this holiday season to prevent shoplifting.

Their program, Operation Preventing Retail Theft Through Initiative Collaboration and Enforcement (Operation PRICE) teaches retailers how to identify and discourage shoplifting, and what to do when they catch someone doing it.

It begins on Black Friday, when over 165 million people will be hitting the stores for the best deals, according to the National Retail Federation.

Along with educating retail employees about the risk of shoplifting during the holiday season, the Kentwood Police will also increase their presence in the community's "prime" stores, they said in a press release.

Operation PRICE also helps establish a relationship with the employees and the officers who will be standing watch at stores.

“The sooner our officers can make personal connections with employees and equip them with knowledge about how to reduce retail fraud. The better we can ensure employees feel confident about spotting suspicious activity and calling us for assistance," said Kentwood Police Chief Richard Roberts in a press release.

Retailers who are a part of the partnership display posters outside of their stores declaring it. And Roberts said the retail fraud rates are down in the businesses that work with them.

The program began in 2014 to serve the shops on 28th Street; it has since grown to 29th Street.

“The relationships we have built and the knowledge we’ve imparted to our partners within the city’s business districts have helped to create a positive and safe shopping experience for those who live in and visit our city during the holiday season," Roberts said.

