Meijer shoppers to be credited by mid-week after payment processing problem

A Meijer spokesperson said Monday that Chase Bank assured them they have corrected the issues.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you're a Meijer customer affected by the recent payment processing problem, you should be getting that money back by the middle of this week.

This has been frustrating for customers who have had to use cash only or who've had to leave their shopping carts full of groceries behind because of the sudden problem again this weekend.

This is the third time in the past month Meijer customers have dealt with issues related to its credit and debit card processing system.

Meijer shoppers on 13 ON YOUR SIDE'S Facebook page posted they were charged multiple times for one transaction.

One person wrote, 'It was very discouraging to have a cart full of food for the disabled only to be told that SNAP can't work!"

Chase Bank services Meijer along with other retailers. The grocery chain states during the past couple of weeks, the bank experienced intermittent stability issues with the payment processing systems.

"Card processing is very stable so when something like this comes up it means something has changed," said Christian Glupker, an Economics Professor at Grand Valley State University with a background in corporate banking.

He can't say for sure what caused the problem, but has some thoughts.

"If it's happening to just Meijer, it could be a software issue on Meijer's side," Glupker said. "Maybe Chase upgraded or did something and Meijer is antiquated and Meijer can't keep up. If it's happening to multiple retailers, then it's on the processing side."

A Chase Bank spokesperson says all card processing has been restored and teams are working to address any duplicate transactions.

A Meijer spokesperson wrote Monday in part, "All affected customers will be credited for overcharges. Most Meijer customers who experienced multiple charges on their credit card because of this issue have already been credited and any remaining customers should see their accounts credited by the middle of this week."

"The money will come back. It's just going to take them some time," said Glupker.

The Michigan Attorney General's Office has received six complaints so far related to this issue.

They recommend shoppers check their accounts, contact their bank or credit card company immediately and dispute the charges which is the quickest way to get money back.

Those overcharged can also file a complaint with the AG.

