13 OYS Parenting: Balance blood sugar for better behavior

What children eat can have a significant impact on how they behave. Dr. Nicole Beurkens shares tips to keep their blood sugar regulated.

We know the foods we eat impact us physically, but research shows they can also impact our behavior, especially for children and teenagers.

Holistic child psychologist and licensed nutritionist Dr. Nicole Beurkens shares some insights this morning.

"One of the most important things we can do nutritionally to support brain function and behavior for children and teens is to keep their blood sugar stable throughout the day. When kids eat foods that cause their blood sugar to spike and then crash throughout the day, it causes them to be more irritable, less focused, more hyperactive, more anxious, and generally less regulated with their emotions and behaviors," said Dr. Beurkens.

Suggestions to help stabilize kids' blood sugar throughout the day:

• Eat consistently throughout the day – Kids need to eat regularly, including 3 meals with snacks in between as needed.

• Reduce the amount of added sugar in foods – Try to stick to a max of 25 added grams of sugar per day.

• Start the day with protein, healthy fats, and whole grains instead of processed cereals, muffins, pop tarts, and juices. Provide options like eggs, sausage, whole grain toast with nut butter, full fat Greek yogurt with berries, or oatmeal.

• Provide nutrient-dense snacks like guacamole and chips or veggies, apple or banana slices with nut butter, popcorn with olive oil, or trail mix with nuts and seeds.

For more insights like these, visit Dr. Beurkens website.

