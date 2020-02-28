GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Goodrich Quality Theaters (GQT), a West Michigan-based theater chain, filed for bankruptcy in federal court in Grand Rapids.

The theater chain has 31 movie theaters in five states; the majority of the locations are in Michigan.

GQT owes its creditors between $10-50 million, according to the bankruptcy filing. And its assets are listed at being valued at $50 million to $100 million. The chain is owned by Bob Goodrich.

The Ada-Lowell 5, Grand Haven 9, Hasting 4, Holland 7 and Kalamazoo 10 are all owned and operated by GQT. It is headquartered in Grand Rapids on Broadmoor Avenue SE near 44th Street SE.

In January, a discrimination complaint was filed against GQT after teenage employees said they were fired for being under the age of 17. A petition was also started to bring attention to that claim; it has more than 10,000 signatures.

The first GQT theater was started in 1930.

13 ON YOUR SIDE reached out to GQT for comment.

