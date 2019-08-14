GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. —

Local teens and young adults who haven’t received enough financial guidance soon will have a new educational option on the table.

Lathrup Village-based Michigan First Credit Union — which has six Grand Rapids-area locations — will begin offering its free Money Mentor program in West Michigan. A target demographic of 17- to 25-year-olds will be able to learn how to better manage their money and build credit via in-person group presentations, blog posts, videos and social media content.

“Money management can be an overwhelming topic for young adults, especially if they haven’t received any financial guidance from family or through their education,” said Michael Poulos, president and CEO of Michigan First Credit Union.

“Michigan First created Money Mentor to fill this gap and encourage young people to take control of their finances now to lay a solid foundation for their future.”

Money Mentor initially was launched last October in the metro Detroit market as an extension of the credit union’s longtime commitment to financial literacy education in the communities it serves, according to Mark Guimond, assistant vice president of western division branch operations for MFCU.

Guimond said MFCU’s other youth education initiatives include a young bankers program for high school and elementary students that started on the state’s east side and, so far, is offered in one Grand Rapids school: Martin Luther King Jr. Leadership Academy. He said the credit union is working with Grand Rapids Public Schools to spread it to other classrooms.

