Marijuana products recalled in hundreds of Michigan stores

The state's Marijuana Regulatory Agency found "inaccurate and/or unreliable" test results from a laboratory.

Michigan regulators are recalling cannabis products sold at more than 400 stores statewide.

The Marijuana Regulatory Agency (MRA) says they found "inaccurate and/or unreliable" results of cannabis products tested by Viridis Laboratories and Viridis North.

The cannabis products affected by the recall were tested between Aug. 10 and Nov. 16.

MRA says the recall affects all marijuana products tested between that timeframe at the Viridis labs except for cannabis products that can be inhaled, included vape carts, live resin and distillate.

While regulators are still testing the products, they are asking consumers to return the products to the place of purchase for disposal.

Here is the complete list of sales locations impacted by the recall:

Consumers are asked to report any adverse product reactions to the MRA via email: MRAEnforcement@michigan.gov or via phone: 517-284-8599.

