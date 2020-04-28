GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — As people are looking for jobs, one of the areas that is looking for workers as much or more than any other is grocery retail. The company we're talking to today has all kinds of openings.

From almost the moment the quarantine began, grocery stores and their workers were considered essential.

"They're there everyday and helping their customers," said Meredith Gremmel with SpartanNash. "It's our way of helping people through this pandemic."

Gremmel says their stores are looking for a variety of workers. Especially Fast Lane Shoppers.

"These are the people we will train on click and collect and home delivery orders. Then we've also had 1,700 people to help with store cleaning and stocking shelves," said Gremmel.

Grand Rapids is home to SpartanNash's largest distribution center. They're hiring there, too.

"Our transportation and our truck drivers. We're hiring order selectors. People who go through the warehouse and pull the orders to put them on the trucks to go to the stores," said Gremmel.

Nationwide, grocery stores haven't been immune to COVID-19 cases. But Gremmel says their first priority is worker and customer safety and they're taking every precaution they can.

"We've put up sneeze guards, one way lanes, trained on proper hygiene, we're wearing masks and gloves," she said.

