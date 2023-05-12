RECALL ALERT | More than 1,000 lbs. of Mitten Gourmet pork rinds recalled after shipping nationwide without USDA inspection

The products have been subject to the recall because they do not bear the USDA mark of inspection.

FREELAND, Mich. — A Michigan-based food supplier is recalling more than 1,000 pounds of ready-to-eat pork rind products.

The recall was issued to Mitten Gourmet, by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) after some of the company's products were produced without federal inspection.

The pork rind products impacted include various flavors and range in production dates from Sept. 9, 2021 through May 5, 2023.

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance activities when the ready-to-eat pork rind products were observed for sale without the USDA mark of inspection. FSIS determined that the producer is not an FSIS-inspected facility.

Here are the labels impacted:

2.0-oz. clear bags containing Mitten Gourmet “PARMESAN GARLIC Pork Rinds”

2.0-oz. clear bags containing Mitten Gourmet “PIZZA Pork Rinds”

2.0-oz. clear bags containing Mitten Gourmet “BUFFALO Pork Rinds”

2.0-oz. clear bags containing Mitten Gourmet “NACHO CHEESE Pork Rinds”

2.0-oz. clear bags containing Mitten Gourmet “JALAPENO Pork Rinds”

2.0-oz. clear bags containing Mitten Gourmet “HONEY MUSTARD Pork Rinds”

2.0-oz. clear bags containing Mitten Gourmet “DILL PICKLE Pork Rinds”

2.0-oz. clear bags containing Mitten Gourmet “BARBECUE Pork Rinds”

2.0-oz. clear bags containing Mitten Gourmet “SALT N PEPPER Pork Rinds”

While there have been no reported adverse reactions due to consumption, anyone with these products in their pantry's are encouraged to throw them away.

