Police searching for fugitive charged with sexual assault

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Michigan State Police (MSP) are searching for a fugitive from Battle Creek wanted on a sexual assault charge.

Cody McDade, 25, is charged with Felony Sexual Assault 3rd Degree. He is described as 5'10", 143 lbs. with brown hair, blue eyes and glasses.

Police say it is likely that McDade is with a juvenile who has been missing for two days.

Rylee Plum, 14, is suspected of running away with McDade two days ago. She is described as 5'10", 100 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

Police say that McDade was driving a 2013 gold Town & Country Chrysler minivan with some body damage. The license plate number for the vehicle is DCH1266.

MSP believes that McDade could have traveled north with Plum to the Grand Rapids area.

Anyone with info about either of their whereabouts or the vehicle is asked to immediately contact the Wayland post 269-792-2213, Silent Observer 616-774-2345, or 911 to report.

