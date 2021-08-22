1 dead, 3 injured in overnight Grand Rapids shooting

The Grand Rapids Police Department is continuing to investigate the shooting.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one dead and three injured on the southeast side of Grand Rapids.

Police say the shooting occurred around 3:15 a.m. Sunday morning in the 1500 block of Linden Avenue SE. While responding officers were investigating the scene, four victims arrived at local hospitals through private transportation.

One person was pronounced dead, one is in serious condition and two people sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

GRPD is continuing to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact GRPD detectives at 616-456-3380 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org.

