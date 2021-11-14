x
1 seriously injured after driver loses control of car, strikes tree in Olive Twp.

The driver, a 23-year-old Grand Haven man, was uninjured. The passenger, a 43-year-old Grand Haven woman, sustained serious injuries.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A woman was seriously injured after the car she was riding in lost control and struck a tree Saturday night.

Police say the accident happened around 10 p.m. on northbound US-31 south of Bagley Street in Olive Township. A Chevrolet Impala had been traveling north when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The car left the roadway and struck a large tree, according to police.

The driver, a 23-year-old Grand Haven man, was uninjured. The passenger, a 43-year-old Grand Haven woman, was seriously injured and transported to a hospital for treatment.

