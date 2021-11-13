Zeeland man struck by vehicle on I-196, seriously injured

The man was standing alongside the roadway after the vehicle he was riding in went into the ditch.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — A Zeeland man sustained life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle that had lost control on I-196 Friday night.

Police say the crash happened around 10:17 p.m. on northbound I-196 in Allegan County. A vehicle had gone into the ditch along the roadway due to slippery road conditions and the passenger, a 25-year-old Zeeland man, was standing outside the vehicle. A second vehicle traveling on I-196 lost control and struck the man.

The victim, identified as Diego Santoyo, was transported to Holland Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The occupants of both vehicles were also transported to Holland Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

