x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
News

Zeeland man struck by vehicle on I-196, seriously injured

The man was standing alongside the roadway after the vehicle he was riding in went into the ditch.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — A Zeeland man sustained life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle that had lost control on I-196 Friday night.

Police say the crash happened around 10:17 p.m. on northbound I-196 in Allegan County. A vehicle had gone into the ditch along the roadway due to slippery road conditions and the passenger, a 25-year-old Zeeland man, was standing outside the vehicle. A second vehicle traveling on I-196 lost control and struck the man. 

The victim, identified as Diego Santoyo, was transported to Holland Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The occupants of both vehicles were also transported to Holland Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

In Other News

Fallen Mecosta County fire chief remembered with funeral, procession