30-year-old man dies while swimming in Allegan County

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — A 30-year-old man died Sunday afternoon while swimming in Allegan County.

Police say the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. in the Saugatuck Dunes State Park area of Laketown Township. The man had been swimming by himself for around 15 minutes when his friends went to check on him.

With the help of other bystanders, including off-duty medical professionals, the man was pulled from the water and life-saving efforts were started. He was not breathing, according to police.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say he was believed to be visiting from the Chicago area.

