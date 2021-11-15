81-year-old killed after driving into path of semi truck in Newaygo Co.

The 81-year-old man from Twin Lake was pronounced dead at the scene, police say. The driver of the semi truck sustained minor injuries.

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — An 81-year-old man was killed Friday evening after driving into the path of a semi truck in Newaygo County.

Police say the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of 80th Road and Maple Island Road in Sheridan Township. A 2007 Honda Ridgeline driven by the 81-year-old man was traveling westbound on 80th Road when he failed to stop to oncoming traffic, according to police.

The Ridgeline moved into the path of a semi truck that was traveling northbound on Maple Island Road. The collision caused the Ridgeline to strike a pickup truck in the southbound lane, overturning the truck.

The 81-year-old from Twin Lake was pronounced dead at the scene, police say. The driver of the semi truck was transported to a hospital with minor injuries and the driver of the pickup truck was uninjured.

Police do not believe alcohol is a factor in this crash.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.