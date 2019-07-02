GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Get ready folks! Find your de-icers and your hand-warmers. A 'flash freeze' is headed for West Michigan, eerily similar to an event 11 years ago.

Here's what the Grand Rapids weather history recorded on January 30, 2008:

"Rain changes to snow as an arctic cold front brings a flash freeze to lower Michigan during the night of the 29th, leaving a sheet of ice on the roads. Temperatures fall from the upper 40s to the single numbers, with occasional blinding white-out conditions in falling and blowing snow. There were numerous traffic accidents and some roads were closed for a time. School and event cancellations were widespread, and there were also sporadic power outages."

Here is a look at our coverage from the day:

On January 29, 2008 the high temperature reached 47° at midnight at the G.R. Ford airport, then rapidly fell to 34° by 3:20 am on the 30th, and continued to plummet to 6° by 11:10 am, a drop of 41° in less than 12 hours. Similarly, at the Muskegon County airport, the temperature fell from 48° to 3°.

Winds gusted to 52 mph in Grand Rapids and 43 mph in Muskegon on the 29th and to 48 mph and 46 mph respectively on the 30th.

This time around temperatures may soar to near 50° Thursday evening, then plummet to 22° by morning and to 13° by Friday evening. Winds will howl to 30+ mph in Grand Rapids and 40+ mph along the lakeshore.

It just goes to show you, history - and weather history, in particular - sometimes, and often does repeat itself.

The freezing ice on Wednesday caused thousand to lose power and many area schools were closed.

