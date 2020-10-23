Battle Creek police release dash cam video from scene where officer shot at man

The six-minute video compilation released by the Battle Creek Police Department on Friday does not show the shooting itself.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Days following a traffic stop in which an officer shot twice at a man, Battle Creek police have released dash cam video.

The six-minute video compilation released by the Battle Creek Police Department on Friday does not show the shooting itself. BCPD officers do not wear body cameras, however, city leaders voted in favor of purchasing them on Tuesday.

“We are releasing the video in hopes of clarifying the events of that night,” said Police Chief Jim Blocker. “At the same time, we cannot get too far in front of the legal process, to which all parties are entitled.”

On Tuesday at 12:13 a.m., Officer Ryan O'Connell pulled Jacquann Smith, 21, and Daevion Wright, 18, over near the intersection of Columbia Avenue and LaVista Boulevard, according to BCPD.

Police say Smith was pulled over for "numerous traffic violations," including erratic driving, stopping and backing up in the middle of the road and an illegal turn. O'Connell can be seen in the video speaking with Smith outside of the vehicle.

A second officer arrived, Ofc. Andrew Frantz, who then began giving commands to Wright, who he said had a gun in his waistband. Frantz recovered the gun from Wright's waistband, but then BCPD says "Wright began to reach under the seat."

Frantz shot at Wright twice, and he was taken to the hospital in Kalamazoo with non-life threatening injuries, according to BCPD.

Police said they recovered two guns from the incident one from Wright's waistband and another from the floorboard— a 25 caliber and a 9mm.

Smith, of Jackson, was arraigned on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon in an automobile.

Wright, also of Jackson, was arraigned on charges of carrying a concealed weapon in an automobile, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Michigan State Police is investigating the incident, per procedure. Both Battle Creek Police Department officers were placed on paid administrative lead, pending the investigation's outcome.

On Tuesday city leaders in Battle Creek voted in favor of spending more than $700,000 on body cameras for officers. More than 60 devices will be purchased and the Police Chief believes the move will help during these types of situations.

