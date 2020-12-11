Bunk beds recalled, could collapse

Zinus says the welding that secures the twin upper bunk can come apart and collapse onto the lower full-size bed.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced a recall involving metal bunk beds made by Zinus Metal Bunk Beds.

Zinus says the welding that secures the twin upper bunk can come apart and collapse onto the lower full-size bed.

The CPSC says it's aware of several accidents resulting in broken bones and lacerations. If you have one of these bunk beds you can email the company at etrofit@zinusinc.com or call 800-613-1225.

(model numbers: OPLBB, NTBB, RPBB)

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.