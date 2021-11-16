'Christmas Through Lowell' shopping extravaganza set to celebrate 29th year

Over 300 artists and crafters will display their wares and make them available for purchase during the 3-day event happening in downtown Lowell.

LOWELL, Mich. — With Thanksgiving a little over a week away, that means Christmas won't be too far behind.

Downtown Lowell is helping shoppers get a start on their holiday purchases with its annual 'Christmas Through Lowell' extravaganza.

The event, which is entering its 29th consecutive year, is hosted by the Lowell Chamber of Commerce.

56 homes, churches and businesses, featuring over 300 artists and crafters, will be participating in the 3-day weekend event.

While walking through downtown, when you see a wooden Christmas tree in a store window, you know that store is an event participant.

"We also have a brochure that people can pick up at all of the downtown locations," said Liz Baker, who is the event's executive director. "It will serve as your tour guide, detailing every participating location.

"Also, we have a punch card and if you want to participate in that, you would be included for a grand prize drawing at each location by filling one of those and getting them punched as you make your rounds."

Baker adds since half of the participating locations are churches, only 50% of the stores will be open Sunday, so attendance is highly encouraged both Friday and Saturday.

Christmas Through Lowell Starts Friday, Nov. 19 and runs through Sunday, Nov. 21.

For much more information, click HERE and you'll be re-directed to the event website.

