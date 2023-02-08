INSIDE LOOK: U.S. Coast Guard's only heavy icebreaker on the Great Lakes, the USCGC Mackinaw

The Coast Guard Festival is offering tours of the Mackinaw and other cutters throughout the week.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The Coast Guard Festival is in full swing in Grand Haven. One of the main attractions is their tours of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutters, where festival-goers can get an up-close look at what it takes to be a part of the Guard.

Ensign Adam Pagliarulo just graduated from the U.S. Coast Guard Academy this spring. His first assignment is on the Mackinaw.

"Definitely the mission. The uniqueness of the Coast Guard, as opposed to the other services, is our emphasis on humanitarian efforts," Ensign Pagliarulo said. "More than ever, to help the American people directly, whether that be in distress or need tending to, the Coast Guard is there to be able to pull them out of the water and tell them everything's gonna be okay."

The Mackinaw's job is to help move buoys to direct traffic as well as break up ice on the lakes. Though he's only been on board for about a month, Pagliarulo is already in training to steer the ship.

He gave 13 On Your Side an exclusive look at the navigation system they use to travel along Lake Michigan. He says it's a lot to learn, but he's picking it up quickly.

"It's very overwhelming," Ensign Pagliarulo said. "I need to get qualified and certified and everything under the sun. But luckily for me, I have a lot of knowledgeable and very supporting crew members that are able to help me along with that."

He adds that it's very special to see this much support for the Coast Guard so early in his career.

"I feel the love coming in, seeing all the people waving to us," Ensign Pagliarulo said. "Warmth in my heart. It makes me proud to don this uniform every single day."

The Coast Guard Festival is offering tours of the USCGC Mackinaw and other cutters from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday. You can find a full list of events in our Complete Guide.

