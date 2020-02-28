GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As part of our 13 Reads program, the staff at 13 ON YOU SIDE pitched in to build our very own Little Free Library, and we are giving it away. It will be on display in the 13 ON YOUR SIDE lounge at the West Michigan Home and Garden Show from March 5-8. Anyone visiting can enter to win.

Little Free Libraries are book-sharing boxes that provide access to books at any time for people interested in them. Through Little Free Libraries like this one, millions of books are exchanged each year—increasing access to books for readers of all ages and backgrounds.

Book deserts are areas where printed books are difficult to get unless you have money or transportation. They exist in places all over the country—with many in West Michigan. Little Free Libraries make it easier for families to find books. Increasing access is one of the best ways to improve reading achievement for children.

13 ON YOUR SIDE wants to get families reading with the 13 Reads program. Children from families that read and have books in the home have more success in life than those who don’t. Reading early affects their whole lives. We ask you to read to your children and encourage them to read on their own, so they can experience so much more. Let’s get books in the hands of kids and get them reading!

The 13 Reads Little Free Library is registered with the non-profit with its own unique charter number. It was made over the course of a few days thanks to our talented maintenance guy, Mark Kirby, and the help of various staff members. If you would like to create your own Little Free Library or learn more about program, visit their site at littlefreelibrary.org.

