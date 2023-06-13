'Michigan Chillers' author thrilling young readers and promoting literacy

Jonathan Rand has been called the "Stephen King of the pre-teen set."

INDIAN RIVER, Mich. — Nestled in the heart of Indian River, just about a half hour south of the Mackinaw bridge in Northern lower Michigan is the Chillermania bookstore.

This literary hotspot is attracting fans from all over the country, but it is so much more than a bookstore. Part haunted house, part spooky carnival, this destination is both creepy and fun. And it is home base of author Johnathan Rand, who has been called "the Stephen King of the pre-teen set."

"I think, you know, because kids aren't really sure exactly what to expect, you know, is it a bookstore? Is it a museum? And, of course, we got a lot of surprises as you walk around," Rand says while describing his shop.

"It's mostly just books, and it's books that I've written. You know, a few other things, shirts, we have some shirts and hats, but primarily, it's all based in literacy."

Stepping inside is like entering a different dimension. The shelves are filled with Rand's books, each one brimming with mystery, adventure and suspense. As the author once said, "in every page lies a universe waiting to be explored."

"But our job is to make them have a real fun experience. And if they if they liked my books coming in, I hope that they love them when they go when they're going out," he says.

The impact of the store goes beyond it's walls, inspiring a love for reading and storytelling in the community and beyond. Rand says visitors come from far and near.

"Because where we are here. We have a lot of families that are on vacation and such. So they will read in the car together. And they'll have their kids read out loud or mom will read or dad and it'll take time reading back and forth, and to engage your children in that manner."

Loaded with all things creepy, he delights in giving his visitors, young and old a quick shot of adrenaline.

The store hosts regular events, including book signings, readings and interactive storytelling sessions all aimed at fostering a passion for literature among young readers.

