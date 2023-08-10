West Michigan woman realizes dream of opening a book store

Rolling Rabbit Books sells new and used books at every reading level.

BYRON CENTER, Mich. — Just a few years after graduating a Grand Valley State University alum has realized her dream.

She’s turned her passion for reading and love of children’s literature into a small business.

Located on 84th street in Byron Center is a brand-new book store.

Rolling Rabbit Books is a haven for children and teens who love to read.

“I think there's kind of a lack of spaces for children and teens. You know, you can find adult bookstores that are independent, it's much harder to find bookstores that cater specifically to children," Gina Rabitoy, the owner of Rolling Rabbit Books, said.

Rabitoy worked at a different book store for a number of years in the children’s department.

“I've always had a passion for children's literature. But being there, I just learned so much about book selling, and it really just sparked the interest in opening my own store," Rabitoy said.

After graduating and during the pandemic Rabitoy was inspired to pursue her dream.

“I was watching a lot of shark tank. That was like, kind of also the push that I needed. And I think I've always had a little bit of like an entrepreneurial spirit," Rabitoy said.

The store sells new and used books at every reading level for kids and young adults.

“I really want to share my love of reading with people. I want kids to be able to, you know, find their new favorite books.”

That expert knowledge is what sets this business apart from shopping online.

“It's all about just creating a fun space for people to come, you know, because when you shop online, you don't get to physically hold a book and flip through it and talk to people,” Rabitoy said.

The different genres and monthly themes will make everyone feel welcome.

“I always want to be inclusive. I want any kid who comes into my store to be able to find books where they see themselves represented," Rabitoy said.

If you’re looking for your next literary escape and want to support a local small business visit Rolling Rabbit Books.

The book store has story time every Friday at noon.

There’s a fun Halloween event in the works, a teacher discount program, and so much more.

You can follow the business on Facebook and Instagram.

