GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We all know the saying, "when one door closes, another one opens" and that is especially true for one Grand Rapids non-profit.

Ele's Place has closed the door on its old look and is looking ahead to serving even more children and families. A monthslong renovation project at the four-bedroom home that housed Ele's Place has come to an end.

The newly redesigned healing center, located at 2000 Michigan St. NE, was unveiled and its grand re-opening was celebrated Tuesday evening.

The project was made possible by Baudville Brand's Helping Hands program. Every five years, Baudville Brands selects a local nonprofit that is making a positive impact in the community and partners to tailor a project that focuses on that organization’s needs.

Volunteers and staff spent hundreds of hours in planning, demolishing and decorating the space This year, more than 80% of Baudville Brands’ employees donated time to the renovation.

The quaint, 1968 four-bedroom home on the city's northeast side was completely redesigned, and now has administrative offices, a brand conference room in the garage and an updated room where families meet volunteers and share experiences.

Ele’s Place works to create awareness of and provide support for grieving children and their families. Other programs and services will still be held at Third Reformed Church, located next door.

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.