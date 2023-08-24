GoFundMe for family of 2-year-old killed in Holland State Park is halfway to its goal

Elliott Wild, 2, was camping with his family when he was hit by a Jeep and later died from his injuries.

HOLLAND, Michigan — A GoFundMe was created to raise money for the family of a 2-year-old killed at Holland State Park on Tuesday.

Elliott Wild was camping with his family when he was hit by a Jeep and later died from his injuries.

A family member created the fundraiser to help pay for medical expenses and funeral costs.

The goal for the fundraiser is $20,000 and as of Thursday at 5:45 p.m., it is already almost halfway to its goal.

You can donate to the GoFundMe here.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said the boy was hit around 7 p.m. Bystanders tried to attempt lifesaving measures, and first responders took over from there.

He was taken to Zeeland Community Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police say a Jeep SUV was driving through the park when the child ran in front of it. The driver, a 57-year-old man from Batavia, Ohio, was uninjured.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer.

The family is from Elkhart, Indiana.

