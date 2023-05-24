Michigan's Adventure opening Memorial Day weekend

Just in time for the Memorial Day Holiday, Michigan's Adventure is back open for the 2023 season! Here's a preview of what to expect.

Example video title will go here for this video

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Just in time for the Memorial Day Holiday, Michigan's Adventure is now open for the 2023 season! While the new season doesn't bring any major changes to the park, it does bring back all your favorite rides, and on June 10, the water park as well!

One of the main areas of focus over the past few years for the park has been on younger families.

"In the last few years, we've really focused on that young family capital. We put in Camp Snoopy here, that has six rides not only for kids, but their parents or grandparents can ride with them. In our waterpark, we revamped our Half-Pint Paradise. So, a lot of stuff for that younger family who's just starting out their adventure," said Communications Manager Laure Bollenbach.

Laure mentioned it is not just the younger kids, though, there's specials this season for the whole family.

"This weekend we'll only have our amusement park open, however, it's our military days. So, anyone who's active or retired from the military can get a free admission to the park and their friends and family can go online and we have special military tickets for $29.99," she said.

Later this year, they do have a new event planned: a Tricks and Treats Fall Fest. Laure tells us this will include activities for the kids, such as a truck or treat event. Rides, pumpkin carving and mask decorating will also be taking place during this time.

"We offer season pass this year up until June 11th, it's only $99 a person and it's unlimited access to the park, our Fall Festival, and free parking," Laure said.

Park hours vary by the day, so for more details about Michigan's Adventure visit them online at www.miadventure.com.

-- Meteorologist Michael Behrens

Follow me on social media! Facebook Meteorologist Michael Behrens, Twitter @MikeBehrensWX, and Instagram @MikeBehrensWX.

Email me at: MBehrens@13OnYourSide.com

Have a 30-second video or still photo to share? We'd love to share it with everyone! Email your image to Weather@13OnYourSide.com or post it to our 13OnYourSide Facebook Page.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.