SHAMROCK AND ROLL: GR-area town desperate for Irish musicians for St. Patrick's Day parade

Are you the pot of gold the Conklin bar needs to make their St. Patty's Day wishes comes true?

CONKLIN, Mich. — If you're a Celtic or Irish musician in the Grand Rapids area, you're in luck this St. Patrick's Day. You're wanted in Conklin for the holiday's shortest parade.

The town of Conklin is in need of Irish musicians for their St. Patrick's Day parade on Thursday, March 17, as their previously scheduled marching band just backed out.

Conklin's parade is known as the world's shortest St. Patrick's Day parade since it begin in Ottawa County back in 1988.

Every year since, except when cancelled due to the pandemic, Conklin residents and visitors have packed Main Street for a parade that travels a short distance then abruptly ends at the Conklin Bar.

An organizer of the event, Marcel Lim, wrote on Facebook, "Miss Michigan will be there, news crews will be there, but as of right now - NO music will be there."

Musicians are only needed for five minutes or so to play in the parade. They can also stay and play at the Conklin Bar, located at 19683 Main Street, if they want to.

"You do not have to enter the pub if you are still uncomfortable around crowds (but if you do want to, you'll be the first people inside)," wrote Lim.

Anyone available is asked to show up in front of the Bar around 10:45 a.m. and will play for the duration of the parade from 10:55 to 11 a.m.

