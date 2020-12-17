GRPD announces newest Deputy Chief

Chief Police Eric Payne is proud to announce the promotion of Captain Kristen Rogers to the position of Deputy Chief of Police.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Chief of Police Eric Payne is proud to announce the promotion of Captain Kristen Rogers to the position of Deputy Chief of Police.

“This is a very exciting time for the Grand Rapids Police Department,” stated Chief Payne. “Not only is Deputy Chief Rogers making history by being the first woman to hold the position, she is a talented and experienced leader who will serve Grand Rapids well in the years to come.”

Deputy Chief David Kiddle, who is retiring from the department after 28 years of service, stated “The City of Grand Rapids is fortunate to have someone of her caliber, passion and heart for service attending to the community.” Deputy Chief Rogers will step into the role as the department navigates a pandemic, unprecedented levels of violent crime, and implementation of a comprehensive strategic plan. “I have no doubt that Deputy Chief Rogers will not only rise to the occasion, but far exceed any expectations,” stated Kiddle.

Deputy Chief Rogers was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and then moved to Houston, Texas, before ultimately settling in Troy, Michigan. She graduated from Michigan State University with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and sociology before joining the Grand Rapids Police Department in 1996.

Rogers is a graduate of the department’s Leadership Institute, Michigan Association Chief’s of Police (MACP) Police Executives and New Chief Training, and the Women’s Leadership Institute in Arizona. Throughout her career she has been awarded a Lifesaving Medal, four Commendation Awards, two Achievement Awards, two Meritorious Unit Citations, two Certificates of Recognition, and numerous Letters of Recognition. She was nominated for Police Officer of the Year in 2011 and is the proud mother of two daughters, Taylor (19) and Jordan (16).

“I’m very humbled by this tremendous honor and opportunity,” stated Deputy Chief Rogers. “My goal will remain, as it always has throughout my career, to be the best public servant possible. I am extremely proud to be part of the dedicated men and woman of the Grand Rapids Police Department, and their continued commitment to protect this community. I am eager to continue working closely with the residents of Grand Rapids, community leaders, elected officials, and the city government. I am confident that through partnership we can create a safer community.”

