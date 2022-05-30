'Spunky, free-spirited and adventurous' | Family grieves loss of 13-year-old shot and killed in Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids police believe the shooting was accidental and two teens were playing with a gun unsupervised.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Family members are grieving the loss of a 13-year-old boy who was shot and killed at a home in Grand Rapids.

A family member says Gabriel Hojnacki who was known as Gabe was spunky, free-spirited and adventurous. He was a kind boy who was loved by everyone.

His family is still waiting to learn more details from detectives about what happened, but say he was an 'unfortunate victim.'

The shooting happened Saturday night at a home on Alpine Avenue between 7th and 9th Streets on the city's northwest side.

Grand Rapids police believe the shooting was accidental and two teens were playing with a gun unsupervised when Gabe was shot in the chest.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Gabe's family sent 13 ON YOUR SIDE a statement saying in part, 'He loved many activities including fishing, going to his family's cabin, playing sports and riding with his friends. This is such a tragedy and we are all devastated."

The teen, who was with Gabe at the time of the shooting, remains in police custody.

In the meantime, the family is asking for the community's help with unexpected funeral expenses.

