GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Tuesday's arrest of four teenagers in Holland Township found with several cell phones inside a stolen vehicle comes after more than a dozen crimes at cell phone stores all across West Michigan.

Detectives are now investigating if this incident is related to those 15 break-ins.

Five Verizon stores, three Sprint stores, three T-Mobile stores, two AT&T stores, and two Cricket Wireless stores have been hit so far.

Late Saturday, Aug. 10 into Sunday, Aug. 11

A Verizon store in Caledonia Township was broken into

A Verizon store in Lowell Township was broken into

A Verizon store in Plainfield Township was broken into

Late Sunday, Aug. 11 into Monday, Aug. 12

An AT&T store on 10 Mile Road in Algoma Township was broken into around 3:30 a.m. on Monday. The glass on the front door was smashed in.

A Sprint store on Northland Drive in Plainfield Township was broken into.

A Verizon store on Cottonwood Drive near Baldwin Street in Jenison was burglarized at 7 a.m. on Monday. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said $1,600 worth of phones were taken and a front window was smashed.

A Cricket Wireless store on North Park Drive in Holland was robbed Monday around 9:30 a.m. Police do not believe this incident is connected to the others. A suspect walked into the store shortly after it opened, pulled a gun on the clerk and demanded money.

Tuesday, Aug. 13

A T-Mobile store on Lake Michigan Drive in Allendale was broken into when a front window was shattered around 6:30 a.m. Police said it does not appear as though anything was taken because the phones were secured in another location.

A Verizon store on Byron Center Avenue was broken into Tuesday morning.

Wednesday, Aug. 14

A T-Mobile store on James Street in Holland Township was broken into. The front door was smashed out. Staff members are still working on the actual inventory loss.

Friday, Aug. 16

The AT&T store at the Woodland Mall was broken into early in the morning. Phones, jewelry and clothing were stolen from the mall and later recovered. Three teens are in custody.

Monday, Aug. 19

The glass at a T-Mobile store at the Shops at Centerpointe Mall was smashed Monday morning in an attempted break-in.

The Cricket Wireless store on Alpine Avenue and North Center Drive in Walker was broken into Monday morning.

Thursday, Aug. 22

The glass at the Sprint store on Health Drive in Wyoming was broken. It's not clear if anything was stolen yet.

Tuesday, Aug, 27

A Holland Township Sprint store was burglarized Tuesday morning at 65 Douglas Ave. No damage, unclear if anything was stolen. Ottawa deputies found dozens of stolen cell phones in a stolen vehicle from St. Joseph County. Four have been arrested in this incident.

So far, the only suspects that 13 ON YOUR SIDE is aware are in custody, are the three teens from the break-in at the AT&T store at the Woodland Mall on Friday, Aug. 16. Cell phones, jewelry and clothing were recovered totaling $20,000.

Law enforcement agencies in all of these areas are working to determine if any of these cases are connected.

