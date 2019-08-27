HOLLAND CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Four suspects were arrested after crashing a stolen vehicle into a power pole in the Holland area.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, deputies were tipped off by authorities in St. Joseph County that a stolen vehicle was headed to the Holland-Zeeland area.

The vehicle was spotted around 8 a.m. by Ottawa County sheriff's deputies. The suspects led authorities on a short chase before crashing into a power pole at Lakewood Boulevard and 112th Street. The intersection was closed down because of power lines in the roadway.

Captain Mark Bennett says two of the suspects were arrested right after the crash. An off-duty officer stopped to help when a third suspect jumped into the officer's car and drove off. That person was arrested in a nearby cemetery.

The fourth suspect was arrested in a nearby park.

According to Bennett, deputies found stolen cell phones in the vehicle. A Holland cell phone store was robbed earlier Tuesday morning, Bennett said, and police believe the vehicle may have been involved.

Bennett says investigators are unsure of what connection this incident has to other cell phone store robberies in Ottawa and Kent counties in recent weeks.

