2 arrests made in connection to murder of 24-year-old Muskegon woman, police say

Police say they have arrested a 17-year-old juvenile and a 21-year-old Muskegon man within the last several days on “related charges.”

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Police Department confirmed Thursday that they have arrested two individuals in connection to the shooting death of a 24-year-old Muskegon woman.

Destiny Villas was shot and killed on Monday, in what police are calling a targeted incident.

Police say they have arrested a 17-year-old man from Muskegon Heights and a 21-year-old man from Muskegon Heights within the last several days on “related charges.”

Police didn't provide many details other than more charges are expected and the two are expected to be arraigned sometime later Thursday.

Villas' family identified her earlier this week and said that she was a loving mother.

"Very loving, very stronghearted," said her brother, DeShawn. "But very quiet. Very quiet. Didn't go out. Didn't do nothing wrong."

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the Muskegon Police Department at 231-724-6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

