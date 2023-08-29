Muskegon family speaks on shooting victim's life, says she was a 'loving mother'

Destiny Villas was shot and killed Sunday night in Muskegon. On Tuesday, a Muskegon Heights business owner helped fundraise for Villas' funeral expenses.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — DeShawn Villas and his family are now trying to understand what a world will look like without his sister Destiny.

"My sister lost her life to gun violence," said Villas. "A woman. She's a woman with two kids."

"Very loving, very stronghearted," said Villas. "But very quiet. Very quiet. Didn't go out. Didn't do nothing wrong."

Investigators haven't released anymore details on her murder, but call it a "targeted attack".

Along with being a mother of two, she was also pregnant with her third child at the time of her death.

"I'm taking it well because my sister wanted me to be strong," said DeShawn.

In the parking lot of Muskegon Heights restaurant Lott and Big Weezy's Kitchen, a special fundraiser with donated burgers and hot dogs helped raise money to lay Destiny to rest.

Along with being an owner, Tawayne Davis is also DeShawn's boss.

"I think the community needs to do more work, and all come together as a village to try to help families that do need help, you know, because not everybody can afford insurance,"

said Davis. "Not everybody can afford a funeral."

DeShawn, wanting to leave a message for those who may be responsible.

"Just to let you know, put the guns down," said DeShawn. "It ain't worth it. Ya'll took a very special person to a lot of people."

