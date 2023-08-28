24-year-old woman shot, killed in Muskegon

Investigators say the shooting is believed to be targeted. No suspect information has been released at this time.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A woman was shot and killed overnight Monday in Muskegon, according to officers with the Muskegon Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened around midnight in the 600 block of Catherine Avenue. A 24-year-old woman was found at the scene with a gunshot wound to the chest. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the shooting is believed to be targeted. No suspect information has been released at this time.

Police said additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the Muskegon Police Department at 231-724-6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

