Man dead after motorcycle, vehicle crash

GRPD says the crash happened just after midnight Saturday.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Just after midnight Saturday, officers were called to Cesar E. Chavez Ave. SW and B St. SW on reports of a traffic crash involving a motorcycle and vehicle.

When they arrived, officers say that four occupants of the vehicle had fled the scene. But with assistance from the Michigan State Police helicopter, GRPD was able to find the driver and one of the passengers.

GRPD says the motorcycle driver, a 21-year-old Wyoming man, died at the scene.

They say the driver of the vehicle is an 18-year-old man with an address out of Oklahoma. He was treated at a local hospital and will be lodged on a felony charge.

The case remains open. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Thompson at 616-456-3320, or at athompson@grcity.us, or Officer Kohl at 616-456-4513, or tkohl@grcity.us

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.