2 injured after shooting in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. — Wyoming police are investigating after a shooting injured two people Saturday night.

The incident happened around 8:45 p.m. on the 1100 block of Joosten Street SW in Wyoming.

Police say they located two victims who sustained non-life threatening gun shot wounds. One of the victims was shot in the hand and the other had a graze wound to the head. Both victims were treated at a local area hospital.

Detectives are still on scene and the investigation remains ongoing.

There are no suspect descriptions and no suspects in custody at this time. Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the Wyoming Dept. of Public Safety at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

