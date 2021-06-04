2 killed in Benton Harbor house fire

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered the house was fully involved, with flames shooting out of the roof.

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety was dispatched at 4:35 a.m. to a report of a burning house at 157 S. Hull Ave. Tuesday.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered the house was fully involved, with flames shooting out of the roof. The roof had already collapsed inward. According to police, the responding firefighters were advised by a citizen that there was a possibility that two people may have still been inside the home.

Once the fire was brought under control, BHDPS did a search of the residence. The first victim was located in the front room of the home. The second victim was subsequently found in the kitchen in the rear of the home.

BHDPS was assisted by the St. Joseph Department of Public Safety, who helped minimize the damage to a secondary exposure, police say. The Michigan State Police Fire Investigation unit, with the BHDPS Fire Marshal, are currently investigating the scene.

At this point, there is no determination of the cause of the fire.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.