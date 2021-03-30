Crews battle fire in Wayland

Firefighters were called to a house fire Tuesday afternoon in Allegan County.

The fire occurred in the 3300 block of 5th Street near Wayland. Firefighters on scene said the fire started in the garage. No one was home at the time. The fire eventually spread from the garage to the house. Both structures were destroyed in the fire.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

